Kerala Police urge Facebook users to set up two-factor authentication through funny video

With instances of cybercrimes increasingly being reported, Kerala Police asked netizens to go for the two-factor authentication of Facebook accounts. Interestingly, the law enforcement agency posted a video by clubbing Malayalam cinema’s iconic actor late Prem Nazir’s dialogues with the song ‘Dremum Wakeupum’.

In the hilarious video, Nazir can be seen asking for the Facebook account password and 1, 2,3,4 get resonated in the Bollywood song. So Nazir finds it tricky to get access to the social media account.

The video posted on November 26 has garnered over 1,700 views and netizens have been thrilled to watch the engaging video. “Make passwords strong and secure by including Two Factor Authentication,” read the caption of the post in Malayalam. Netizens lauded Kerala Police for making funny videos and a Twitter user called them on par with the new generation.

Watch the video here:

Kerala Police also attached a Youtube video link of a Facebook Security tutorial along with the post. They demonstrated steps to set up the two-factor authentication on Facebook. It will make it mandatory for users to go through the two-step authentication process linked via text message or the google authenticator application, thus issuing an alert when someone attempts to login from a browser or mobile device that the account owner does not recognize.

Kerala Police, quite active on social media, have been posting interactive content and thought-provoking memes for a long time.