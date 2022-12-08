Kerala police officer’s soulful rendition of Tamil song ‘Munbe vaa’ at Sabarimala control room wins hearts online

A Kerala police officer has captured hearts online with his immaculate rendition of the Tamil popular song ‘Munbe vaa.. en anbe vaa..’. Amid the strenuous duty at the control room in Nilakkal at the Sabarimala pilgrim centre, the officer lightened up the mood of his colleagues.

The clip shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter shows police officers staying attuned to his song and one of them is seen capturing the visual. Holding his arms behind, the cop sings his soul out. The police force captioned the clip, “Colleague Jibin’s ‘Munbe vaa’ during the interval amid Sabarimala Nilakkal control room duty.”

The clip has amassed more than 5,000 views on Twitter after it was shared on social media on Wednesday. A user commented, “Very nice voice.” Another user wrote in Malayalam, “Artist within khaki.” The Tamil song from the 2006 movie ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’ was composed by AR Rahman and was rendered by Naresh Iyer and Shreya Ghoshal.

Time and again, police officers have taken the internet by storm with their creative skills. In October this year, a Chandigarh cop identified as ASI Bhupinder Singh was caught on camera singing a song inspired by Daler Mehndi. Giving a twist to the song to bring in parking etiquette, he tweaked the lyrics of the hit song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ and sang, “No parking, no parking”.