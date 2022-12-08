scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Kerala police officer’s soulful rendition of Tamil song ‘Munbe vaa’ at Sabarimala control room wins hearts online

The Tamil song from the 2006 movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was composed by A R Rahman and was rendered by Naresh Iyer and Shreya Ghoshal.

kerala police, kerala police sings munbe vaa, munbe vaa song, kerala cop, police sings, indian expressThe clip shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter shows police officers staying attuned to his song and one of them is seen capturing the visual.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A Kerala police officer has captured hearts online with his immaculate rendition of the Tamil popular song ‘Munbe vaa.. en anbe vaa..’. Amid the strenuous duty at the control room in Nilakkal at the Sabarimala pilgrim centre, the officer lightened up the mood of his colleagues.

The clip shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter shows police officers staying attuned to his song and one of them is seen capturing the visual. Holding his arms behind, the cop sings his soul out. The police force captioned the clip, “Colleague Jibin’s ‘Munbe vaa’ during the interval amid Sabarimala Nilakkal control room duty.”

ALSO READ |Pune police constable wows netizens with his rendition of ‘Desh Mere’

The clip has amassed more than 5,000 views on Twitter after it was shared on social media on Wednesday. A user commented, “Very nice voice.” Another user wrote in Malayalam, “Artist within khaki.” The Tamil song from the 2006 movie ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’ was composed by AR Rahman and was rendered by Naresh Iyer and Shreya Ghoshal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?

Time and again, police officers have taken the internet by storm with their creative skills. In October this year, a Chandigarh cop identified as ASI Bhupinder Singh was caught on camera singing a song inspired by Daler Mehndi. Giving a twist to the song to bring in parking etiquette, he tweaked the lyrics of the hit song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ and sang, “No parking, no parking”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:50:56 pm
Next Story

Controversial book author Farhat Khan arrested from Pune: Madhya Pradesh home minister

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close