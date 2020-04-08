Watch: Kerala Police shares video of men running after seeing drone during lockdown

The videos went massively viral as it was complete with songs and dialogues from famous Malayalam movies. The videos went massively viral as it was complete with songs and dialogues from famous Malayalam movies.

The Kerala Police – which has been using drones to enforce the ongoing 21-day national lockdown – shared a video which shows men dispersing on seeing the aerial vehicle.

The video was recorded taken at Ponnani in the Malappuram district and shows a group of men running in all directions as soon as they spot the drone. The Kerala Police tweeted the video from their official handle Monday.

Some of the men can also be seen been putting their mundu (dhotis) over their heads to prevent being identified. The video was set to songs and dialogues from famous Malayalam movies.

Some humorous moments with a drone guided “Lockdown” enforcement by Kerala Police.#kerala_police#drones_in_police pic.twitter.com/4jzzKHTy4I — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 6, 2020

Since the implementation of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, all congregations are barred in the state. The police department started using drones after reports of people flouting the lockdown. The Kerala Police has in the past come up with videos to increase awareness about the coronavirus, all of which have been widely shared.

A task force of experts constituted by the Kerala government has recommended district-wise, phase-by-phase relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown measures post April 14, lasting till after middle of May. The 17-member task force said large-scale movement of people across international and state boundaries should not be considered till the situation was “under control in every state”. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

