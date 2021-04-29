Kerala Police’s dance video to spread Covid-19 awareness is a hit on social media

The song is in tune with the popular super hit Tamil song, “Enjoy Enjaami”. However, the lyrics are reworked to talk about the importance of wearing a mask properly, maintaining social distancing and using a hand sanitiser.

Kerala Police recently released a dance video to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic and it is now widely being shared on various social media platforms. The video, conceived and created by the department’s media centre, features nine police officers in uniform, grooving to a song that talks about the preventive measures for the Covid-19 virus.

Take a look here:

Last year, the department’s handwashing dance, an attempt to encourage the practice and highlight the importance of washing hands, had gone viral.

The latest video comes as Kerala recorded over 35,000 positive cases on Wednesday after testing 1,38,190 samples, a new high for the state.

Meanwhile in India, 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. With this, the total caseload rose to 1.8 crores. Meanwhile, with 3,645 deaths, the death toll surged to 2.04 lakh. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)