Kerala Police’s latest hit video on social media features a Mohanlal film song and Covid-19

First, they came up with a video on handwashing that travelled well beyond the state’s borders. Now, the Kerala Police has another hit video that raises awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic and slowing its spread.

As part of their ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, the new video is inspired by scenes from Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. The song in the background is ‘Kadavule Pole’ from the hit film and in the film features Mohanlal challenging his opponents.

Dedicated to all health workers, doctors and law enforcement officers working to slow the spread of the infection, the video shows a man being empowered by a doctor and a cop to fight the infection. After sanitising his hands and wearing a mask, the man is empowered to take on the virus that he was fleeing from earlier.

Watch the video here:

The video shared on the official social media accounts got over 6 lakh views on Facebook alone in less than 12 hours. People praised the team for the video, in which all the actors are working in the police force.

Taking to indianexpress.com, ADGP Manoj Abraham, who came up with the concept of the ad campaign, explained why the force is relying on the power of social media.

“In any kind of disaster we have faced, we always had to freedom to go out and physically help those in distress. However, due to the nature of this infection, where we have to practice social distancing we can’t aid people by helping them out in person, so we are focusing more on such online campaigns now,” Abraham said in a telephonic interview.

“We saw a host of memes and videos online and realised it has the potential to communicate with the masses easily. But we also had to ensure we are different for it to be effective and only then could we influence people. And with it, compliance could come,” he said

Using popular and relatable content was the plan but the aim was to “hit the conscience of people with a dash of humour as everything around is already very stressful,” the senior police officer said.

Kerala reported dozens of new cases Friday, with the number of people in the state affected by the Covid-19 rising to 40.

