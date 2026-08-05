‘India needs more people like them’: Harsh Goenka praises Kerala nurses who saved a stranger’s life

Doctors are often celebrated for saving lives, but the role nurses play in critical moments can sometimes go unnoticed. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently highlighted that point, praising two nurses from Kerala whose quick thinking helped save a stranger suffering a cardiac arrest.
The incident took place last month in Kerala‘s Ernakulam district. Stuck in traffic near Kalady bridge, Anjali Baiju, a nurse at L F Hospital, Angamaly, and nursing student Ardra Raj noticed a man collapse inside his car. Without wasting any time, the two got off their bus and rushed to help.
According to News18, the man, identified as Sinoj, 43, suffered a heart attack while attempting to drive himself to a hospital.
Anjali and Ardra immediately administered CPR until further medical assistance arrived.
Sharing their story on social media, Goenka praised the two for their selfless act. “India needs more people like them. Salute to Anjali and Ardra Raj,” he wrote.
A nurse and a nursing student stepped off their buses when a stranger suffered a cardiac arrest in Kerala traffic. Their timely CPR saved his life before the ambulance arrived.
India needs more people like them. Salute to Anjali and Ardra Raj🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rY4HOZUZs
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 4, 2026
The post quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding the nurses for their presence of mind and compassion.
“It’s truly commendable. Absolutely right Guruji, we need like them. I think everyone should be given training of giving CPR correctly and some other medical emergency trainings too,” one user wrote.
“Nursing is a divine profession. The Art and Science of it has been perfected at Kerala like no where else. phlebotomists too are a class apart in Kerala. Long live their tribe in the service of humanity,” another commented.
“Nurses are so important as doctors do. In fact Such kind of professionals are gems of mankind and society. Harsh Sir is right when he says India needs more Such people. Bravo duo godly gems,” a third user wrote.
“Every citizen should know basic life-saving skills like CPR. Anjali and Ardra Raj have proven that humanity is the greatest identity. Salute,” a fourth added.