‘India needs more people like them’: Harsh Goenka praises Kerala nurses who saved a stranger’s life

Stuck in traffic, a nurse and nursing student rushed from their bus to save a man who collapsed.

Doctors are often celebrated for saving lives, but the role nurses play in critical moments can sometimes go unnoticed. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently highlighted that point, praising two nurses from Kerala whose quick thinking helped save a stranger suffering a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place last month in Kerala‘s Ernakulam district. Stuck in traffic near Kalady bridge, Anjali Baiju, a nurse at L F Hospital, Angamaly, and nursing student Ardra Raj noticed a man collapse inside his car. Without wasting any time, the two got off their bus and rushed to help.

According to News18, the man, identified as Sinoj, 43, suffered a heart attack while attempting to drive himself to a hospital.