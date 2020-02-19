Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A Muslim family in Kerala conducts their daughter’s wedding in a temple

The 22-year-old woman was married to a 28-year-old lab technician, whose family had insisted that the wedding should be held at a temple.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 19, 2020 1:27:56 pm
The couple tied a knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at a temple on the request of the groom's family.

A Muslim family in Kerala conducted their daughter’s wedding ceremony at the Bhagwati Temple in Kanhangad in state’s Kasaragod district and the event is being cited as an example of communal harmony in the state.

The bride, Rajeshwari, tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends from both communities. The couple had reportedly adopted Rajeshwari when she was just seven-years-old after she lost both her parents and have cared for her since then.

Rajeshwari’s father Saravanan had worked in Abdulla’s residence and farm. She was brought up with the couple’s three sons – Shameem, Najeeb and Shereef.

The 22-year-old bride was married to a 28-year-old lab technician, whose family insisted that the wedding should be held at a temple. Rajeshwari’s adoptive family said they had saved money for her wedding and did everything they would do for their own children.

Malayalam media outlet Mathrubhumi reported that “though the Muslim family kept a distance from the sanctum sanctorum when the ceremony started, the groom’s family members made them come close to the bride and groom.”

The groom’s relatives and friends – accompanied by Kanhangad municipal councillor HR Sreedharan and BJP district general secretary A Velayudhan – welcomed the bride and her family to the temple, the report said.

Earlier this year, a mosque in Kerala had hosted a Hindu wedding for a couple and was praised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

