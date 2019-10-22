Kerala MP’s wife equates fate with rape, faces social media ire

Kerala MP Hibi Eden’s wife found herself at the centre of a social media backlash after she drew an analogy between fate and rape in her Facebook post.

“Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it,” Anna Linda Eden wrote on Facebook on Monday, along with two videos of her family coping with floods in Ernakulam. While one video showed her daughter being rescued from their waterlogged residence, the other one featured her husband enjoying a sizzler somewhere.

Amid intense criticism from social media users, with some even attacking her for allegedly using vulgar language, Anna Linda removed the post from her Facebook account. Subsequently, she issued an apology over her remarks in another post.

In her apology, Anna Linda said that her post didn’t mean to glorify rape and regretted the fact that it got misconstrued. She also said that her post was an effort to overcome a crisis that hit her life following the serious illness of her father.

She added that as a wife of a people’s representative, she understands the pain and suffering of those who were abused and has always been supportive of them.

Kerala Congress MP Hibi Eden’s wife, Anna Eden’s Facebook post.

The caption encapsulates a sick mentality. This shit cannot be tolerated.

This makes me extremely angry and disgusted.

She’s a law student.

Sick! pic.twitter.com/dNVSYL7CZY — Arya Suresh (@thecuriouself) October 22, 2019

Absolutely crass and careless comment from a woman. Trivialization of rape is unacceptable. And there’s nothing to enjoy when a crime is being committed. Disgusting. https://t.co/GNGEJ6oAYY — Aparna (@chhuti_is) October 22, 2019

This is sick, that too coming from a woman is pathetic 🤢 Anna Eden needs a therapy! https://t.co/y7i2PtXZWH — ~| Prasad | ಮಂಜಿನ ಹನಿ | Dew Drop |~ (@Manjina_Hani) October 22, 2019

Anna Linda is a media professional and had actively campaigned for her husband in the national election. Hibi Eden won his maiden parliamentary election in May from the Ernakulam constituency.

