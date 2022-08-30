Kerala mother reunites with long-lost son after 25 years, teary-eyed woman left speechless

A son who got separated from his mother at the age of 1.5 came in search of her after 25 years to Kerala from Gujarat. After seeking help from police officers in Kottayam’s Karukachal, the youngster met his mother who was left speechless and teary-eyed, Asianet News reported.

Geetha, who moved to Gujarat as part of her job more than 30 years ago, fell in love with Ram Bhai. They got married and moved back to Kerala after Govind’s birth. However, while Geetha was pregnant with her second child, Ram Bhai left for Gujarat, taking Govind with him. Geetha, who is an auto driver now, was merely left with a letter asking her not to contact them.

Govind was brought up by Ram Bhai’s relatives after he had married another woman. Speaking to Asianet news, Govind said that his aunt used to tell him that he should find his mother.

Watch the video here:



Geetha, who received a call from a panchayat member, expected it to be a call regarding allowance for her house and never anticipated that her son would be waiting for her at the police station.

She told the news channel that she used to pray every day to meet him before her death. As tears rolled down her cheeks, she added with a shaky voice. “He fulfilled my dreams. I don’t know what to say. It’s like I got an Onam bumper.”

Govind, who has been living in Gujarat, knows only Gujarati and Hindi and Geetha speaks to her long-lost and now found son in broken Hindi. Govind plans to stay with his mother from now on.