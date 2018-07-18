This Kerala MLA’s daughter’s wedding reception card is special for a reason

The paper is handmade and 100% recyclable. It is then coated with several varieties of flower and vegetable seeds. (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma) The paper is handmade and 100% recyclable. It is then coated with several varieties of flower and vegetable seeds. (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma)

A legislator in Kerala has come out with a novel idea of designing an invitation card for his daughter’s wedding reception. V Abdurahiman, an LDF-affiliated Independent MLA from Tanur constituency, wanted to send an eco-friendly message to the guests who would come for his daughter Rizwana’s big day. So he got the invitation card printed on handmade recycled paper embedded with a mix of flower and herb seeds.

The MLA doesn’t specify how many such cards have been printed, but he indicates that a significant number has already gone out to his guests for the reception scheduled on July 22 at Tirur in Malappuram district.

“Wedding cards are given out with a lot of love and affection. But people usually burn or dump these cards somewhere. We all do. So a friend of mine based in Bengaluru told me about this idea and I found it very interesting,” said the MLA over phone.

“The paper is handmade and 100% recyclable. It is then coated with several varieties of flower and vegetable seeds. It could be brinjal, lady’s finger, tomato or even a marigold flower seed. We screen-printed our wedding invitations on this paper,” he added.

The wedding card itself carries directions for use for the guests. It reads, “This card is printed on 100% recycled paper embedded with a mix of flower and herb seeds. Moisten card and plant just under the surface of some soil in a sunny spot. Water regularly and wait for the seeds to grow.”

The processing time to print these cards may be long, but the MLA said the cost is economical and above all provides livelihood to hundreds of people

“I’m sure people wouldn’t throw out these cards. Even if they can’t plant it themselves, they can always give it to a friend. Also, when they see these plants in future growing in their garden, they will think about our happy wedding,” he chuckled.

