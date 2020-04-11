Kerala MLA, fire force swing into action to ease water woes of pregnant woman’s family during lockdown

The MLA and fire department have been earning plaudits online for their kind gesture. The MLA and fire department have been earning plaudits online for their kind gesture.

The Kerala government’s ‘break the chain’ movement and steps taken towards the coronavirus pandemic is already a hit on social media. Now, another gesture by the state’s fire department for a pregnant woman is earning plaudits online. A widely circulated post about how fire engines were rushed to the expecting mother’s home to end water scarcity is going viral as an example of the state’s welfare-oriented measures during the lockdown.

According to the post, the pregnant woman visited the nearby health centre along with her husband complaining of spotted bleeding. When the doctor asked if she had been doing any strenuous activity that might have led to this, the woman informed that she had been walking downhill to a relative’s house and going back to her home uphill daily due to water scarcity. The doctor advised the woman to rest and as they reached home, they saw a fire engine filling water in their tank, ensuring there is enough water and she didn’t have to walk.

It all happened when the woman’s ordeal was shared in a WhatsApp group started by Aranmula MLA Veena George, called ‘Ammayum Kunjum’ (Mother and Child), dedicated to help expecting women and children in emergencies during the lockdown.

In a Facebook post, George said she didn’t want to publicise the work but when the incident went viral and even members of the press contacted the family to verify it she decided to make it public and let everyone know what had happened. The MLA said after she saw the message, she called on the number and discovered it was of the husband of the woman, who was then admitted in the hospital for sometime and was on a drip.

So, the MLA requested for the contact number of an elderly father who was at home to see if anything could be done to help them. The MLA intervened and sought help from the Pathanamthitta fire and rescue services and spoke to Vinod Kumar asking if it was possible to deliver the water. The fire force officer said it was possible and they would be glad to deliver water to the woman’s doorstep.

To everyone’s delight, within half-an-hour, the fire tankers reached the locality and filled the pregnant woman’s storage tank to help her in the crisis. And all this happened even before the woman reached back from after receiving care.

The great deed went viral on social media and people lauded the minister and fire department for going above and beyond to help those in distress during these trying times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd