Kerala middle-aged couple grooves on stage, leaves netizens in splits

Weddings are celebrated pompously in India with many marked by power packed dance performances by youngsters. Breaking the age stereotypes, a middle-aged couple has stolen the show at a marriage function in Kerala.

A video showing their adorable dance on stage has gone viral on Instagram. Shared by Instagram user Jisha Davis, the video shows the couple grooving uninhibitedly to the Malayalam song ‘Munthiri Padam’ from the movie Kochi Rajavu. Clad in mundu and shirt, the man’s antics trigger laughter as he hilariously expresses love towards the woman, who giggles. Wearing kasavu set mundu, the woman takes it in her stride and makes moves gleefully to the peppy song.

“Appachan Amma crossed 1.5 Million yeyy,” Jisha captioned the clip. The clip has racked up more than 1.5 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jisha Davis (@jis__ha)

Commenting on the video, the couple’s daughter Jisna Sabu said that her father used to perform a lot during art festivals and revived it now in his 50s. “Parents on Stage…Appachan and amma Happy to see these comments Appachan kore dance kalikumayirunnu kalolsavagalil… But in his 50s he noticed and appreciated… Knowledge and skills will always recognise Proof,” read her comment.

Netizens loved the couple’s performance and appreciation poured in the comments section. A comment read, “Appachan and ammachi for sure for keeping up with him.”

In November last year, an elderly man grooved to the Tamil peppy number Arabic Kuthu from Vijay’s Beast around his wife. Clad in lungi, the man danced to the rhythmic beats and slayed the song’s hook steps. The woman chuckled and beated him affectionately.