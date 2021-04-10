Kerala medical students join ‘Rasputin dance challenge’ to protest against hate

While the video instantly went viral, it soon took a communal turn, garnering hate.

Days after two medical students in Kerala went viral for their after-class dance video, more medical students have joined the Rasputin dance challenge.

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, medical practitioners across the country are gearing up for the second wave of the pandemic. Amid the grim situation, Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak, students at Thrissur Medical College attempted to break the monotony and spread cheer with their dance moves on Boney M’s 1978 hit Euro-disco track ‘Rasputin’.

While the video instantly went viral, it soon took a communal turn, garnering hate as the two students belonged to different religious communities. To protest against the hate, many medical students across Kerala joined the challenge and are now posting videos while grooving to the peppy beats.

Watch the video here:

A Twitter user @mallucomrade also shared a thread featuring all the videos shared by other medical students joining the protest against hate. Here, take a look:

Different song. Different steps. But the same swag. And eyebrow wave. These kids are just ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YspHEkuHTq — Puncturewala (@mallucomrade) April 8, 2021