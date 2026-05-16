Kerala man working 9-5 in London shows peaceful village life back home: ‘Feel guilty I left’

There’s something deeply comforting about returning home, and for 25-year-old content creator Vishnu Vijayadharan, home means waking up to endless stretches of green in rural Kerala. In a video shared on Instagram on May 2, the UK-based professional gave followers a glimpse of the peaceful life he returns to whenever he leaves behind the fast pace of London and comes back to his village.

Opening with sweeping views of paddy fields surrounding his family home, Vishnu described how his parents continue to live a simple, self-sustaining lifestyle. Much of the food they eat comes straight from their land—bananas, avocados, jackfruit, starfruit, and several varieties of mangoes all grow around the house.

The video revolved around the warmth of home-cooked food and slow living. Vishnu shared clips of himself enjoying kanji and payar, a traditional combination of rice porridge and green gram, for breakfast. Later, fresh oysters and crabs arrived at the house, which his mother turned into a full Kerala-style lunch.

He also captured moments that reflected the charm of village life—swimming in a clear pond with childhood friends, wandering through ancestral homes that have stood for centuries, and discovering hidden underground vaults tucked inside some of them.

But beyond the scenic beauty and food, the video touched a more emotional chord. During a local festival at sunset, Vishnu reflected on what it means to leave behind a life rooted in nature and family for opportunities abroad. “Honestly, would you leave a life like this and move abroad?” he asked viewers. “Because right now, I kind of feel guilty that I did.”

The clip ended on a quiet family moment, highlighting the emotional compromises many young people make while building careers overseas.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHNU VIJAYADHARAN 🌏 Travel and Lifestyle (@vishnu_vijayadharan_)

The video has since crossed three million views, with viewers flooding the comments section with emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Home becomes most beautiful when we stay away ..either abroad or somewhere else..”

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Another commented, “My life everyday now ! I was born and brought in Delhi and till last year I was in Delhi . I shifted from Delhi last year with my father after his retirement and my mother’s demise . I am really living my vacation life here everyday away from all the noise and pollution . I am grateful for all privileges that I’ve got.”

A third person simply wrote, “Beautiful!!! This is real WEALTH.” Another reflected, “Imagine this is how our ancestors lived…no tensions about job or livelihood…just living with nature…this is the reason they were healthy….the modern shifts which force us to sit in front of a laptop and work like robots is reducing our lifespan.”