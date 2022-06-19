scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Kerala man uses dating app to search for rental place in Mumbai

Hilariously, the man from Ernakulam urges his “match” to swipe right if the person is in Mumbai and will help him find a place in Western Line.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 6:30:14 pm
Finding accommodation in Mumbai at affordable rates can be difficult for outsiders. A Kerala man, therefore, used a dating app, Bumble, not to find a partner but a rental accommodation. The man’s desperate attempt to find an apartment in Mumbai has left netizens in splits.

A Twitter user, Ana de Amaras, shared a screenshot of the man’s Bumble bio and it says, “not a sapiosexual, Looking for a flat in mumbai.” Hilariously, the man from Ernakulam urges his “match” to swipe right if the person is in Mumbai and will help him find a place in Western Line. He also noted that he does not know Hindi. “If you’re in mumbai and okay to help me to find a place to rent in western line since I don’t know hindi.”

He also mentioned that he will not judge if the person asks him for brokerages and the quickest way to his heart was to send him leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri.

The tweet triggered funny reactions online. A user wrote, “Why is he using that app as nobroker,com god.” Another user commented, “It’s tough to find places to rent in Andheri.” A third user wrote, “The guy has his priorities straight.”

In another incident, a woman’s Tinder date had won hearts online in February this year. The woman from Australia shared a clip on TikTok, saying that her Tinder date, Max Silvy, accompanied her while she went into labour and gave birth to her son. They had matched on the app just eight weeks before, prompting netizens to dub him “man of the year”.

