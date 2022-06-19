Kerala man uses dating app to search for rental place in Mumbai

Finding accommodation in Mumbai at affordable rates can be difficult for outsiders. A Kerala man, therefore, used a dating app, Bumble, not to find a partner but a rental accommodation. The man’s desperate attempt to find an apartment in Mumbai has left netizens in splits.

A Twitter user, Ana de Amaras, shared a screenshot of the man’s Bumble bio and it says, “not a sapiosexual, Looking for a flat in mumbai.” Hilariously, the man from Ernakulam urges his “match” to swipe right if the person is in Mumbai and will help him find a place in Western Line. He also noted that he does not know Hindi. “If you’re in mumbai and okay to help me to find a place to rent in western line since I don’t know hindi.”

He also mentioned that he will not judge if the person asks him for brokerages and the quickest way to his heart was to send him leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri.

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

The tweet triggered funny reactions online. A user wrote, “Why is he using that app as nobroker,com god.” Another user commented, “It’s tough to find places to rent in Andheri.” A third user wrote, “The guy has his priorities straight.”

a lot of people see your profile on there in a day plus you can make a date out of it and also maybe find roommates/flatemates. it's a great idea doing this. — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

Twitter can be hilarious if one follows the right crowd — Tamanna (@tamanna3942) June 15, 2022

It's tough to find places to rent in Andheri🥲 — Three (@unnfunnyunn) June 15, 2022

The guy has his priorities straight — Kashish (@Kashish_younus) June 15, 2022

having lived in bombay for 1.5 years now, I 100% respect this https://t.co/6arkx45eLP — Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 16, 2022

In another incident, a woman’s Tinder date had won hearts online in February this year. The woman from Australia shared a clip on TikTok, saying that her Tinder date, Max Silvy, accompanied her while she went into labour and gave birth to her son. They had matched on the app just eight weeks before, prompting netizens to dub him “man of the year”.