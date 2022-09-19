Kerala youth flies to Dubai to buy iPhone 14, hours before India launch

Every time tech major Apple unveils a new product, loyal fans across the world rush to get their hands on it. Earlier this week, one such iPhone enthusiast from Kerala travelled all the way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make sure that he would be among the first to own the newly released iPhone 14.

Dheeraj Palliyil, a businessman from Kochi, bought the iPhone 14 Pro model in Dubai at 7 am IST on September 16, hours before it was released in India on the same date. The 28-year-old purchased the phone from a premium reseller in Mirdif City Centre.

In addition to paying approximately 5,949 AED (around Rs 1.29 lakh) for the coveted phone, Palliyil spent upwards of Rs 40,000 on his ticket fare and visa fee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Palliyil (@dheerajpalliyil)

Palliyil first travelled to Dubai in 2017 to purchase the iPhone 8, he told the Times of India. After that, he made similar trips to Dubai to buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 ahead of their respective launch dates in India.

Talking about his recent trip, he said, “Earlier, the sale of iPhone in Dubai started weeks before the beginning of the sale in India. So, it was a different experience to fly to Dubai to own the new model iPhone. Now, the sale starts in Dubai and India on the same day. Still, I decided to purchase from Dubai hours before the beginning of sale in India. It gives you a special feeling when you purchase the phone as the first customer when thousands of people are waiting outside the shop”.