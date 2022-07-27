Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during Covid lockdown

Many took to innovative pursuits during the Covid lockdown period. From indulging in hobbies to inventing items, many turned the lockdown period fruitful.

Among these is a man from Kerala, Ashok Alisheril Thamarakshan, who managed to build a plane so he could travel around Europe.

Thamarakshan, living in Billericay, Essex, UK, completed the project in 1,500 hours with an expenditure of 1,40,000 euros. The 38-year-old man is now travelling around Europe with his family on the aircraft, winning the internet.

Thamarakshan is a licensed pilot and he toiled hard over the last two years to build the plane in his garden shed. Thamarakshan and his wife Abhilasha Dubey started saving money during the first lockdown for the purpose.

“It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting,” Thamarakshan was quoted as saying by The Sun.

The couple have two children Tara, six and Diya, three. They booked a flying trip to Newquay as their first family trip in the plane in January this year.

“The girls can’t wait to be up in the air, they’ve only flown a few times before but never with their dad as pilot, so I’m really excited for them to see what it is like,” Dubey had told The Sun.