scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during Covid lockdown

Thamarakshan, living in Essex, UK, completed the project in 1,500 hours with an expenditure of 1,40,000 euros.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 7:53:10 pm
Kerala man flies on his plane, man builds own plane, plane, indian expressThamarakshan and his wife Abhilasha Dubey started saving money during the first lockdown for the purpose. (Source: Ashok Alisheril Thamarakshan/Facebook)

Many took to innovative pursuits during the Covid lockdown period. From indulging in hobbies to inventing items, many turned the lockdown period fruitful.

Among these is a man from Kerala, Ashok Alisheril Thamarakshan, who managed to build a plane  so he could travel around Europe.

ALSO READ |Pilot surprises parents by flying them home. Watch heart-warming video

Thamarakshan, living in Billericay, Essex, UK, completed the project in 1,500 hours with an expenditure of 1,40,000 euros. The 38-year-old man is now travelling around Europe with his family on the aircraft, winning the internet.

Thamarakshan is a licensed pilot and he toiled hard over the last two years to build the plane in his garden shed. Thamarakshan and his wife Abhilasha Dubey started saving money during the first lockdown for the purpose.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

“It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting,” Thamarakshan was quoted as saying by The Sun.

The couple have two children Tara, six and Diya, three. They booked a flying trip to Newquay as their first family trip in the plane in January this year.

“The girls can’t wait to be up in the air, they’ve only flown a few times before but never with their dad as pilot, so I’m really excited for them to see what it is like,” Dubey had told The Sun.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during Covid lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during Covid lockdown

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement