Kerala man who returned lost wallet containing Rs 65,000 gets praise online

Many who came across Sudhakaran’s deed lauded him for his honesty. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A Kerala man is being praised online for his honesty after he returned a lost wallet that had Rs 65,000 in it.

According to news agency ANI, PK Sudhakaran spotted the wallet containing the money lying on the road on August 26.

Sudhakan, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, then took the wallet to Panangad Police Station. Police authorities were able to trace the owner of the wallet, an autorickshaw driver, and returned the wallet to him a day later.

Take a look here:

PK Sudhakaran (pic 1), an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, spotted a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash on road on 26th Aug. He deposited it at Panangad Police Station. It was returned to its owner, an auto driver, on 27th Aug: Southern Naval Command, Kochi, #Kerala pic.twitter.com/KDD7fhILBv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Many who came across the story lauded Sudhakaran for his honesty.

Humanity is still alive, salute to your honesty 👍 — Pao Adha Pao Ka Atom 💣 – Anil (ଅନିଲ) (@AdhaPao) August 27, 2020

Great work 🙏🙏🙏🙏 jaihind — Atmanirbhar Er ashish 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ashish_dagwar) August 27, 2020

Honesty exists 🙏 — Mridul Raj Bajpai (@MridulRajB1) August 27, 2020

so great gesture — 🇮🇳CIDIAN🇮🇳 Jai Shri Ram (@CIDFANSINCE1998) August 27, 2020

Salute to banta he — Asif~આસીફ (@asifd14) August 27, 2020

Salute and Respect — Jai Hind (@JaijawanJiKisan) August 27, 2020

Respect to this man. — utvedi (@asweetscorpio) August 27, 2020

I salute you sir 🙏 people like you are commendable 🙏🇮🇳👏 — Sagar Chadha 🇮🇳 (@SagarChadha18) August 27, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd