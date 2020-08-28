scorecardresearch
Friday, August 28, 2020
Kerala man who returned lost wallet containing Rs 65,000 gets praise online

The man found a wallet containing Rs 65,000 on the road and ensured that it returned to its owner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2020 3:16:16 pm
Kerala, man, lost wallet, 65,000, lost and found good news, Trending news, Kerala news, Indian Express newsMany who came across Sudhakaran’s deed lauded him for his honesty. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A Kerala man is being praised online for his honesty after he returned a lost wallet that had Rs 65,000 in it.

According to news agency ANI, PK Sudhakaran spotted the wallet containing the money lying on the road on August 26.

Sudhakan, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, then took the wallet to Panangad Police Station. Police authorities were able to trace the owner of the wallet, an autorickshaw driver, and returned the wallet to him a day later.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the story lauded Sudhakaran for his honesty.

