61-year-old Kerala man gets appointment letter for government job 18 years after rank list expired

The man had taken the PSC examination in 2005 (Photo: @viral.humours/Instagram)

A man in Kerala was stunned after receiving an appointment letter for a government job, as it reached him 18 years after the rank list from which he was selected expired. He has already reached retirement age.

Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kalikavu in Kerala’s Malappuram district, received an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of part-time junior Arabic teacher. It was linked to a recruitment process he participated in more than two decades ago.

Majeed took the PSC examination in 2005, and the rank list from which his name was eventually recommended expired in 2008, the Mathrubhumi English website reported.