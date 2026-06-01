61-year-old Kerala man gets appointment letter for government job 18 years after rank list expired

A man in Kerala was stunned after receiving an appointment letter for a government job, as it reached him 18 years after the rank list from which he was selected expired. He has already reached retirement age.
Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kalikavu in Kerala’s Malappuram district, received an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of part-time junior Arabic teacher. It was linked to a recruitment process he participated in more than two decades ago.
Majeed took the PSC examination in 2005, and the rank list from which his name was eventually recommended expired in 2008, the Mathrubhumi English website reported.
Speaking about the development, Majeed said securing a government job had always been one of his biggest aspirations. After making it to the rank list, he waited for an appointment. However, with no updates or correspondence from the authorities over the years, he slowly abandoned hope.
By the time he turned 60, he had stopped expecting the opportunity altogether. “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job,” Mathrubhumi English quoted Majeed, 61, as saying.
The report stated that the recommendation was reportedly made against a vacancy that remained unfilled despite multiple rounds of notifications and recruitment attempts that failed to identify suitable candidates. Candidates who receive an advice memo must submit the required documents and assume charge within three months.
🚨 A Kerala man applied for a government job in 2005 and has received an appointment letter as a part-time junior Arabic teacher in 2026. 20 years later. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fgaDLCuS8r
— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 31, 2026
The incident gained traction on social media, prompting a wave of reactions. “Indian government system’s speed is unmatched. Bro applied in his youth and got the job just in time for his retirement plan,” a user wrote. “That’s why millions of dreams are shattered due to this corrupt system where there is a delay in every exam, delay in result, paper leak, corruption.. how can we trust this system,” another user commented.
“This is both inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This content should not be used as professional advice or legal guidance regarding public service commission rules, recruitment procedures, or employment eligibility.