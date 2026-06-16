‘Faith in humanity restored’: Kerala man drives 14 hours to return US tourist’s lost debit card

The US tourist only discovered the card was missing after reaching Thiruvananthapuram, nearly five hours away. (AI generated image)

A solo trip through Kerala turned into an unforgettable lesson in kindness for an American traveller after she misplaced her debit card and was helped by a local man who went far beyond what anyone would expect.

In a video that has since gone viral on Instagram, New York-based traveller India Witkin recounted how she accidentally left her debit card in an ATM while exploring a small beach town in Kerala. She only discovered the card was missing after reaching Thiruvananthapuram, nearly five hours away.

“I was solo travelling, and I didn’t realise until I was in the capital city, 5 hours away,” Witkin said. Earlier that day, she had visited a DHL office to ship a package to the United States and had exchanged phone numbers with an employee there. “I had to go to the ATM to withdraw cash, but accidentally left my card inside the machine.”