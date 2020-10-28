scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Kerala man demolishes shop using JCB, video prompts comparisons with film

The man alleged that the shop was being used to sell liquor illegally and conduct gambling due to which it was being demolished.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 28, 2020 12:59:17 pm
Man, JCB revenge, Kerala news, Kerala grocery shop demolition JCB, Ayyappanum koshyium real life, Ayyappanum koshiyum Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum koshiyum JCB scene real-life, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.In the video, he called out the police personals and panchayat officials for their inaction, despite multiple complaints submitted against the building and its owner.

A Kerala man demolished a neighbouring shop using a JCB alleging it was being used for illegal liquor trade, and the video of the incident has prompted a number of reactions on social media.

According to local reports, the incident took place in Cherupuzha region of Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday.

A Facebook live video shows a man identified as Albin explaining the motive behind the demolition.

“For the past 30 years, this building is used for illegal liquor trade and gambling and we the youngsters of the area are upset with it,” he says in the video.

The man also criticised local police officials and panchayat officials for their inaction over the many complaints that have allegedly been submitted against the building and its owner.

The video has prompted comparisons on social media with a scene from Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, that featured starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in lead roles.

Albin was later arrested for the unauthorised demolition and was booked under the relevant sections of law. A probe is underway.

