Kerala man builds unique bed equipped to carry out primary needs of bed-ridden father

Moved by the plight of his bedridden father, a 47-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has built an innovative bed equipped to carry out his primary needs and enables comfortable sleep without infections, and sores. Without an engineering background, Dileep Kumar, the man who lives in Australia, designed the bed and built it with the help of his house manager Sadasivan Krishnankutty, Open Digest, a Kerala-based news website said.

The man toiled to alleviate the pangs of his mother who takes care of his father at home in Alappuzha.

“After months of hard work, I finally made a bed that has the features to enable a physically disabled patient to have a comfortable sleep on it and if in need, can carry out primary needs on it. The bed also has the feature to wash, clean and dry the patient without moving the patient off the bed and that too at the press of a switch,” Kumar was quoted as saying in Open Digest’s Instagram post.

He started working on the model in July 2022 and visited many places to understand the nuances of such beds. His father Radhakrishna Pillai’s health deteriorated after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His mother was reluctant to employ a nurse to take care of Pillai.

“I wanted to give as much comfort for my dad when he is on the bed which causes no discomfort to him. We stopped using diapers and removed urine catheter as he can pass urine and stool in the lying position. He can be washed and cleaned on the bed itself by pressing a button. After started using this bed, my dad’s ongoing urinary tract infection got cured. I thank Sadasivan and others who helped me in making such an innovative bed for my father,” Kumar told Open Digest.