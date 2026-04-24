WATCH: Tense moments as Kerala firefighters slice through metal to save boy trapped inside cooking pot

Fire department officials said that their biggest challenge was cutting through the metal without causing any injury to the child.

A four-year-old boy in Kerala’s Malappuram district found himself in a frightening situation after getting trapped inside an aluminium cooking pot while playing at home. What started as a playful moment quickly turned serious when he stepped into the vessel and couldn’t get out.

According to a report by Asianet News, family members and neighbours tried repeatedly to pull the child free, but their efforts didn’t work.

With no success, the Thiruvalli Fire Force was alerted. Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and began work immediately.

Given the risk involved, they carefully cut open one side of the pot, making sure the boy wasn’t hurt during the process. After a tense effort, they were able to safely pull him out. One firefighter was also seen offering him water and speaking reassuringly to keep him calm throughout the rescue.