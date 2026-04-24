WATCH: Tense moments as Kerala firefighters slice through metal to save boy trapped inside cooking pot

A four-year-old boy in Kerala’s Malappuram district found himself in a frightening situation after getting trapped inside an aluminium cooking pot while playing at home. What started as a playful moment quickly turned serious when he stepped into the vessel and couldn’t get out.
According to a report by Asianet News, family members and neighbours tried repeatedly to pull the child free, but their efforts didn’t work.
With no success, the Thiruvalli Fire Force was alerted. Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and began work immediately.
Given the risk involved, they carefully cut open one side of the pot, making sure the boy wasn’t hurt during the process. After a tense effort, they were able to safely pull him out. One firefighter was also seen offering him water and speaking reassuringly to keep him calm throughout the rescue.
Fire department officials told Asianet News that their biggest challenge was cutting through the metal without causing any injury to the child.
The child is the son of Ambayathingal Sadiq, who lives near the Moorkanad Cultural Center in Malappuram.
Child in Kerala got his head stuck in an aluminium cooking pot while playing. Fire & Rescue team carefully cut it open and safely freed the kid.
Parents, supervise your children around household items! pic.twitter.com/qhbGuFYvp2
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 23, 2026
The clip has sparked reactions across social media, with many pointing out how quickly everyday situations can turn dangerous.
One person wrote, “A small mistake can turn into a life-threatening situation in seconds—this Kerala incident is a warning. Constant supervision isn’t optional; it’s essential to keep children safe from everyday hazards.”
Another individual added, “A reminder for parents: everyday household items can become risky during play. Supervision and awareness can help prevent such avoidable accidents.”
A third person commented, “Thank God the fire team saved him so quickly. Parents, this is your sign to child-proof the kitchen before your little explorer turns the utensils into adventure gear.”
Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes and highlights the importance of vigilant supervision around everyday household items. While the situation was resolved safely by professional rescue services, always prioritize child safety and consult professional safety guidelines for child-proofing your home environment.