Photos of people in Kerala maintaining ‘social distancing’ outside liquor stores go viral

As people around the globe are urged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, photos and a video of people in Kerala showing others how to ‘break the chain’ even while standing in a queue is being shared widely. A video showing people maintaining a one-metre gap even while queuing up at a liquor shop is going viral.

The discipline being followed even while buying alcohol struck a chord with people across the country. The video shows smalls lines painted on the ground indicating where costumers should stand, while a guard is on a vigil, making sure the distance is maintained.

“Most responsible drinkers on the earth are from Kerala, while maintaining a social distancing in the view of Corona, look at their commitment…,” Facebook user Aravinda Ghosh K wrote while sharing the video. The video has been viewed nearly 1,90,000 views on the platform.

The Kerala government has imposed severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinemas till the end of March as fresh cases of COVID-19 cases were reported. However, bars and liquor shops were permitted to remain open in several districts, and this particular video was shot at a store in Alathur in Palakkad district.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

I’ve always noticed how they form disciplined queues in front of liquor shops on normal days … And now they’ve maintained a safe distance between each other too … Nice to see 👍😅 — Sherin Jo (@Sherin_Jo) March 19, 2020

The way they maintain the discipline is worth a watch!! Break the chain 😂😂😉😉 — sanjeevhariharan (@hariharan_nv) March 19, 2020

Taking precautions to the next level! — Srinath Menon (@smenonk) March 19, 2020

We should learn discipline and responsibility from Malayalis 👍👍 — Sathish dony (@Sathishdony) March 19, 2020

These liquor queue pictures seem to be the benchmark behaviour of any unfortunate events in Kerala! 😋 — Anita P (@anmartina71) March 19, 2020

That reminds me to stock up more. Thanks! If sanitizer is left then i can’t drink it but i can always drink leftover alcohol. 😹 Alcohol > Sanitizer P.S. sanitizer out of stock whereever i enquire. So this jugad. 🙂 — 😷 (@PSchwiter) March 19, 2020

Why is this so funny 🙈 — liyateekay (@liyateekay1) March 19, 2020

Good samaritans who ensure the cash flow to the state exchequer even in the face of crisis — Sooraj N P (@sooraj_ind) March 19, 2020

Sanitizers are given at Kollam beverage for all costumers ✌️ #keralafightsCorona pic.twitter.com/oKXXxNpA09 — T mIsFiT (@CinemaLover16) March 19, 2020

The Kerala government has maintained that while people must exercise caution and personal hygiene in the wake of the pandemic that has killed four people in the country so far, their social lives must go on too. A stringent clampdown on the social life of the public could severely hamper their morale.

Moreover, for a state whose finances are in shambles, closure of bars and retail liquor outlets could further dent its economic recovery. In 2018-19, the state’s liquor monopoly BEVCO registered Rs 14,000 crores worth of sales.

