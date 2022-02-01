Kerala hospital apologises for using Morgan Freeman’s photo in skin treatment ad: ‘Due to lack of knowledge and seriousness…’

A hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode has tendered an apology for using the photo of Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman to promote their skincare treatment facility. The ad led to a furore, with many calling it out for being ‘racist and ignorant’. The advertisement featured the 84-year-old actor and said, “Get your skin tags, DPNs, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures easily in a single visit.”

Talking to indianexpress.com over phone, T Sunil, marketing head of Vadakara Cooperative hospital, said, “A dermatologist joined our Out Patient Department recently. In order to publicise that there are skincare treatment facilities at the hospital, the board was installed and kept there for four days. A local designer created it. Due to lack of knowledge and seriousness, the board was carelessly installed in front of the OPD. A person inquired why Nelson Mandela’s photo was printed for the ad. After that, we removed it on Saturday.” Freeman has played the role of the former South African leader in the 2009 Hollywood film Invictus.

“However, the ad went viral on social media by Sunday. We extended our apology on Facebook. We understand that Freeman is a great artist, admired by many people across the world. We sincerely say sorry for the lack of knowledge,” he added.

Netizens welcomed the hospital’s apology posted on Facebook. A user wrote in Malayalam, “Mistakes can happen…Be cautious not to repeat those..”

Author Sree Parvathy, who had earlier posted a long list of accolades won by the actor while criticising the ad, said she was glad the ad has been removed. “Happy about it. It is true that his admirers are saddened and distressed over using his photo for skin disease solutions. For others, it will be like posting DiCaprio’s photo in front of hair saloons. Or else, its like taking a celebrity’s photo from Google for free to use in an ad. The difference between using Freeman’s photo for solution to skin problems like milia and using Di Caprio’s photo for hair saloon should not go unrecognized,” she wrote while underlining the implied racism.

“Nevertheless, respect to the hospital authorities who were willing to make amends after the mistake was pointed out. The earlier post has been enabled with ‘only me’ view option as there is no need to share it further,” she added.

Slamming the ad, film critic, G P Ramachandran wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, “Vadakara cooperative hospital has turned out as an insult and disgrace to the great cooperative sector in Kerala. An insult to the racial awareness of Vadakara natives and Keralities’ worldview.”