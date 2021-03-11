scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news

Kerala home guard pacifies infant after family meets with road accident, earns plaudits online

The family met with an accident in the middle of the night. And with no one in a position to take care of the child, the home guard soothed the child.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 1:57:39 pm
kerala, kerala police, kerala home guard takes care of child, ks suresh child accident, ks suresh home guard viral video, indian expressIn a video shared on the official Facebook page of the Kerala Police, the personnel taking care of the child was identified as home guard K S Suresh. (Source: Kerala Police/ Facebook)

Going beyond the call of duty, a cop is Kerala was seen taking care of an infant after her family was injured in a road accident. A video of the police personnel cradling the baby outside the hospital is now going viral.

In a video shared on the official Facebook page of the Kerala Police, the personnel taking care of the infant was identified as home guard K S Suresh. According to the post, the baby’s family was grievously injured in a vehicle accident at Ramapuram, Kayamkulam. However, the seven-month-old infant, identified as Issa Maria Denny, miraculously escaped unharmed.

As her family was being transferred to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, Suresh who was on duty at Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital Aid Post, tried to pacify the wailing child.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to a report by local news outlet, Manoroma, the car in which the family was travelling crashed into a lorry parked at Ramapuram near Karilakulangara at 2.30 am. Maria’s elder sister died in the accident.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement