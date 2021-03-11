Kerala home guard pacifies infant after family meets with road accident, earns plaudits online

March 11, 2021 1:57:39 pm
Going beyond the call of duty, a cop is Kerala was seen taking care of an infant after her family was injured in a road accident. A video of the police personnel cradling the baby outside the hospital is now going viral.
In a video shared on the official Facebook page of the Kerala Police, the personnel taking care of the infant was identified as home guard K S Suresh. According to the post, the baby’s family was grievously injured in a vehicle accident at Ramapuram, Kayamkulam. However, the seven-month-old infant, identified as Issa Maria Denny, miraculously escaped unharmed.
As her family was being transferred to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, Suresh who was on duty at Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital Aid Post, tried to pacify the wailing child.
According to a report by local news outlet, Manoroma, the car in which the family was travelling crashed into a lorry parked at Ramapuram near Karilakulangara at 2.30 am. Maria’s elder sister died in the accident.
