Kerala: Hindu couple ties the knot in a mosque, gets love on internet

At a time when communal violence is common in the country, a Muslim Jamaat in Kerala has solemnised the marriage of a Hindu couple, setting an example of harmony.

The couple tied the knot at the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district on Sunday as per Hindu rituals. Guests from both the communities were in attendance.

Bride Anju and groom Sarath performed rituals officiated by a priest inside the mosque premises, which was decked up for the rare occasion. A vegetarian Sadhya was also arranged for around 1,000 people who attended the function.



The unusual story of the wedding came to light when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to congratulate the young couple and appreciated the members of the Jamaat for upholding such a beautiful example of religious harmony.

Anju’s mother had sought help from the mosque committee for the wedding due to their poor financial background. The committee members agreed to help the family without any hesitation, CM said in his post.

Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheruvally Jamaat committee, told PTI that the committee also gifted ten sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh to the bride.

