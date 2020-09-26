Kerala grandmom uses laptop to read news, netizens are impressed

Photos of the elderly woman using a laptop has been earning plaudits online. (Source: u/achilleswetheel/ Reddit)

Photographs of an elderly woman from Kerala using the laptop to read newspaper is winning hearts on Reddit, with many blown away by her zeal to learn and master new things.

The post shared on the platform by her grandson Arun Thomas (u/achilleswetheel) delighted many online.

“My grandmother, aged 90, learning to use the laptop to read the e-newspaper. I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable,” Thomas wrote while sharing three pictures of his grandmother, Mary Mathew.

Sitting on a chair at their home in Kerala’s Thrissur district, Mary is seen reading news on the device. The woman was photographed reading digital paper of a Malayalam newspaper, Mathrubhumi.

As many spotted the contents of the page visible on the laptop screen, her grandson confirmed in a comment that she “starts off with reading the obituary and keeps a track of the people who died in a week”.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Thomas said it hasn’t been long since she started using the laptop. “She has been reading news online for the past one month, learning slowly but surely. We had to cancel the physical newspaper owing to Covid-19 fears, and she loves to read the newspaper, so, this was the only way,” he said in an email interview.

As the post dominated leading posts on Reddit India subgroup being upvoted with nearly 8,000 points in less than a day and another 2,000 points in sub-reddit group ‘Made me Smile’, the photos got many talking online.

Thomas hadn’t anticipated so much attention.

Asked how the nonagenarian reacted to her newly found fame, he added: “She is very pleasantly surprised, happy that so many strangers out there care so genuinely for her.”

Many suggested that she should use a proper laptop stand or a table so that she didn’t have to bend to access the mousepad, others suggested an external keyboard or an iPad or tablet for her. Some offered give their old tablets while some even said they could donate money for a device. “We haven’t received any donation. We don’t expect it too! I have a spare tablet that I have decided to give her,” he added.

Many commented on the post saying it made their day, with other lauding Mary for keeping up with the changing times. Here’s what netizens had to say.

