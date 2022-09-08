These Kerala girls dance their hearts out during Onam. Watch video!

After a two-year lull due to Covid, Keralites are reveling in the grand 10-day Onam celebration and enjoying the sumptuous ‘sadya’ (feast on banana leaves) on Thiruvonam day. Social media platforms are flooded with Onam greetings and videos of celebrations.

One such video that has been added to the Onam festivities online is a dance performance by the students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Wandoor in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Clad in traditional kasavu saree, a team of girls are seen grooving to ‘Njan Jackson Allada’ number from the movie ‘Ambili’ on the stage, while the gathering also consisting of girls in their traditional attire are seen dancing to the beats in unison in front of the stage. As the music switches to the “Thallumaala Pattu” from the movie ‘Thallumaala’, they continue dancing with increased vigour.

Watch the video here:

Recently, another video showing a man dressed up as ‘King Mahabali’ making money transactions at a State Bank of India branch in Kannur’s Thalassery also did the rounds on social media. The video that went viral showed people standing in front of the bank counter manned by ‘King Mahabali’ sporting a cycle-bar moustache. The iconic ‘olakuda’ or palm leaf umbrella was seen next to his seat.

Unlike the last two years, people did not confine themselves to their houses this year. Beautiful floral carpets called ‘pookkalam’ not only were adorned in front of houses but also at schools, government offices and other private institutions. Elaborate spread comprising banana chips, varieties of vegetarian dishes, desserts, etc served on banana leaves marked the feast.