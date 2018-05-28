Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

#FuelChallenge: This photo of a unique protest in Kerala against fuel price hike is going viral

Also, going viral is another photo showing a man wearing a helmet and ‘riding’ a coconut tree leaf! Both the photos created a buzz on Twitterverse. Tweeple were quick to notice the innovative mode of protest against the fuel price hike and were left in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 4:04:23 pm
fuel price hike, petrol price hike, petrol diesel price, petrol prices increased, kerala, kerala fuel challenge, fuel price unique protest, bjp govt fuel price, viral news, indian express A group of men from Kerala Youth Congress asked PM Modi to take up the fuel challenge and reduce the prices as they did push-ups out a petrol pump. (Source: Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign last week, inviting political leaders and public figures to post their ‘fitness’ video on social media and nominate others also. Taking the campaign forward, cricketer Virat Kohli had nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who happily accepted the challenge. Coming at a time when the common citizen is reeling under the sky-rocketing fuel prices, the campaign seems to have irked many. The opposition Congress also joined the protests with its party preisdent Rahul Gandhi ‘challenging’ the government to lower the fuel prices.

Perhaps, taking a cue from the protests over fuel prices, a group of people in Kerala did push-ups outside a petrol pump. And now the photo of their unusual protest is going viral. The photo also shows a banner of the Indian Youth Congress challenging the prime minister to take up the #FuelChallenge.

Also going viral, is another photo showing a man wearing a helmet and ‘riding’ a coconut tree leaf! Both the photos created a buzz on Twitterverse. Tweeple were quick to notice the innovative mode of protest and were left in splits. Here’s what they had to say.

This was not the only thing from Kerala surrounding the fuel price hike that has been doing round on social media. Another poster of a unique contest hosted by DYFI too garnered a lot of attention. As FIFA World Cup is set to start soon, the CPIM’s student wing merged the hot topics together. Harping on Malayalis love for football, the DYFI Pallippuram north area committee near Cherthala organised a penalty shootout competition. And the winner was given one-litre of petrol for free and a half-a-litre refill for the runner-up!

What do you think about these protests? Tell us in comments below.

