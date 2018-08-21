Kerala floods: Despite adversity, this is how victims left the temporary shelters they lived in

A picture of the spotless room is going viral on various social media platforms. (Source: Gopinath Parayil/Facebook) A picture of the spotless room is going viral on various social media platforms. (Source: Gopinath Parayil/Facebook)

Even though Kerala is battling one of the worst floods since nearly a century, the victims are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they show gratitude to those helping them. Recently, some of the displaced people, who sought shelter at the Kongorpilly Govt Higher Secondary school at Koonanmaavu near Paravu, thanked the authorities by leaving the room they were accommodated in spotlessly clean.

A picture of the room was shared by one of the volunteers, Gopinath Parayil, once the area was vacated. “I have spent 18 hours outside the school before rescue coordinating and 12 hours inside the school with the inmates until the last person was taken to safety,” Parayil told indianexpress.com.

“This place was home for me for last four days. How can I leave it dirty? We keep our home clean right?” ‘Said one of the inmates'”, wrote Parayil in his post. According to the same post, the room, which was on the fourth floor of the school, was occupied, by 1,200 people. The picture was taken when the last person was shifted to another accommodation.

“But I forgot to ask the lovely woman who coordinated the cleaning her name,” he added.

The picture, which has gone viral, has created a buzz on social media. The post received over 18,000 shares and 15,000 likes at the time of writing. Many people were touched by this gesture displayed by the people of Kerala, despite facing an adverse situation.

