Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Photo and videos of the rescue operations that you must see

Rescue workers from defence forces, NDRF, police have all been working tirelessly with local volunteers to help people stranded in the flood-ravaged state. As Kerala is facing the worst flood in history, these posts will reaffirm all hope is not lost.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 2:10:38 pm
As incessant rainfall continues in Kerala, rescue workers are fighting against all odds to save lives. (Source: Defence Spokesperson/ Twitter)
Related News

Kerala is facing its worst flood situation in nearly a century that has left over 170 dead since August 8. As the situation worsens, people made desperate calls for help on social media to receive aid from emergency forces. The rescue operations, being carried out by all three wings of the Indian armed forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force – along with NDRF and other agencies, have been fairly widespread – yet it seems a race against time.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: This video of Indian Navy man saving child in Aluva is winning hearts online

Putting their own lives at risk, many rescue workers are being hailed online and photos and videos of the relief work have made people emotional. While Netizens are dismayed seeing the destruction, they are grateful to the heroes saving lives.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Netizens laud IAS officers carrying rice sacks at relief camp; photos go viral

Here are some of photos and videos from the rescue operations by our defence forces, who are working tirelessly to save lives.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi visited Kerala to access the situation and announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the flood-ravaged state. Earlier, a help of Rs 100 crore was announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement