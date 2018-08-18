Kerala floods: Photo and videos of the rescue operations that you must see

As incessant rainfall continues in Kerala, rescue workers are fighting against all odds to save lives. (Source: Defence Spokesperson/ Twitter) As incessant rainfall continues in Kerala, rescue workers are fighting against all odds to save lives. (Source: Defence Spokesperson/ Twitter)

Kerala is facing its worst flood situation in nearly a century that has left over 170 dead since August 8. As the situation worsens, people made desperate calls for help on social media to receive aid from emergency forces. The rescue operations, being carried out by all three wings of the Indian armed forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force – along with NDRF and other agencies, have been fairly widespread – yet it seems a race against time.

Putting their own lives at risk, many rescue workers are being hailed online and photos and videos of the relief work have made people emotional. While Netizens are dismayed seeing the destruction, they are grateful to the heroes saving lives.

Here are some of photos and videos from the rescue operations by our defence forces, who are working tirelessly to save lives.

.@IAF_MCC #GarudCommando carried out rescue operations by winching children from the roof top & evacuated in IAF helicopter to rescue camps. #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/r31Av6tkzc — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 18, 2018

IAF Garud Commando carried out rescue operations by winching children from the roof top & evacuated in IAF helicopter to rescue camps. 3/3 #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/kgZ4AoqOWU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 18, 2018

#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard Rescue teams continue to evacuate people tirelessly to mitigate the misery.2198 people rescued so far & guided 6310 marooned people to safer locations. 21 additional boats hired today for distribution of food materials @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/wDF0302VsP — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 18, 2018

#105RAF evacuated tourists and tribals stuck due to flood and landslide in Nelliyampathi, Kerala. Highly skilled rescue teams made best use of the things available around them and save precious lives. #RapidActionForce #FightingFloods pic.twitter.com/dz4Sd0pw6s — CRPF (@crpfindia) August 18, 2018

#Update #KeralaFloods2018 Indian Army has made 13 temporary bridges to reconnect 38 remote areas, total of 3627 personnels have been rescued till date, including 22 foreign nationals. #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/Or2e03YdUC — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 18, 2018

Nothing can come in the way of our special forces when it comes to serving the needy. We salute our brave army jawans for pitching in to put our lives back on track. We are #StrongerTogether. #KeralaFloods PC – Photographer pic.twitter.com/cVvsZoRc1M — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) August 18, 2018

Flood relief operations of #105RAF saved people from tragic situations. Timely response of the rescue teams proved to be boon for people stranded due to disruption of commutation lines. #RapidActionForce #FightingFloods pic.twitter.com/W37gUC0Khw — CRPF (@crpfindia) August 17, 2018

#OpSahyog#KeralaFloodRelief

Team members of Defence Security Corps from Kannur evacuating old and needy flood victims from #Wayanad district. pic.twitter.com/DFrIbSirar — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 17, 2018

#NDRF team helping people at Kozhencheri Pathanam Thitta, in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/URqwGW0Zqg — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 16, 2018

Under #OpMadad, @IndiaCoastGuard has deployed 10 Disaster Response Teams with 10 Gemini boats in various flood affected regions of Kerala.#KeralaFloods2018 @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/0kC0SWn6sw — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) August 16, 2018

Passoinate concern for all needy… Be it Humans or Animals. pic.twitter.com/aiDXYWBOWV — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 11, 2018

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi visited Kerala to access the situation and announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the flood-ravaged state. Earlier, a help of Rs 100 crore was announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

