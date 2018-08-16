Kerala floods: Netizens laud IAS officers carrying rice sacks at relief camp; photos go viral

Netizens have been praising the two IAS officers for their gesture. (Source: IAS Association/ Twitter) Netizens have been praising the two IAS officers for their gesture. (Source: IAS Association/ Twitter)

Kerala is reeling under the worst flood in the history. And as the rainfall continues, the situation worsened killing over 90 people. As the army and other emergency forces work day and night to help the people in distress, there are many heroes whose gestures are being lauded on social media. Recently, two IAS officers in the state were spotting carrying big rice sacks on their shoulders at a relief camp and the photos are now going viral.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Netizens hail MP trader who donated his entire stock of blankets to relief fund

Kerala Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam, who is also the special officer dealing with Disaster Management, and Wayanad sub-collector NSK Umesh were photographed unloading a truck at the relief camp of Wayanad Collectorate. From Facebook to Twitter, many have shared the pictures saluting the two heroes who got into action “instead of just ordering others”.

Setting an example! G Rajamanikyam IAS & NSK Umesh IAS Sub-Collector, Wayanad unloading rice bags at Collectorate, Wayanad for distribution to Relief Camps. Joined hands with other employees, at around 9.30 pm unload a vehicle full of rice bags. pic.twitter.com/xaBqTSMrH4 — IAS Association (@IASassociation) August 14, 2018

While some lauded them for setting a fine example, others thanked them for all their efforts.

They are real Jansewaks. My Salute. Hope they keep it up and inspire their fellow sewaks across….@IASassociation https://t.co/iXmkaOFTeF — Byomkesh (@Byomkesh2017) August 16, 2018

Another person to be proud of! https://t.co/UGHCxLAXQ9 — Smriti Phatak (@SmritiPhatak) August 16, 2018

We the people of this Country and every Nation will Salute these type of good administrators who are the real #diamonds of the world! Hope others will follow his footsteps and we pray for it. https://t.co/fj9SezfRdC — PIRam (@PIRam_56) August 15, 2018

When nations celebrates #IndependenceDayIndia

The relief measures are in progress in #Kerala Two IAS officers celebrating #IndependanceDay2018 by carrying rice sacks to relief camps.

The state suffered 8000 crores of loss. https://t.co/c83fHDPbdV — johnpauljose (@johnpauljosek) August 15, 2018

Duty bound officers.. Very very few left.. let’s respect them & only these officers can lead to our real development. #IndiaIndependenceDay #KeralaFloodRelief https://t.co/CzikijcVNl — Bharath (@bharathkumarsk) August 15, 2018

Great examples being set by these two young officers. I have found majority of young officers highly motivated and enthusiastic to contribute to the society. Later in career,when they are ‘caught’ in the filthy system & web of corrupt politicians, things start changing. https://t.co/iNTXf5hmSO — Dr ArvindChaturvedi (@ArvindChaturved) August 14, 2018

Heavy torrential rains and floods have left over 90 dead and 50,000 people displaced in the state, swamping homes, destroying roads, and disrupting air and rail traffic in many places. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, seeking more aid considering the situation.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd