Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Netizens laud IAS officers carrying rice sacks at relief camp; photos go viral

Kerala Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam, who is also the special officer dealing with Disaster Management along with Wayanad sub-collector NSK Umesh were photographed unloaded a truck at the relief camp of Wayanad Collectorate.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 9:58:46 pm
kerala, kerala floods, kerala flood relief, kerala ias officer viral photos, kerala flood heroes, kerala ias officers carry supplies, india news, viral news, indian express Netizens have been praising the two IAS officers for their gesture. (Source: IAS Association/ Twitter)
Kerala is reeling under the worst flood in the history. And as the rainfall continues, the situation worsened killing over 90 people. As the army and other emergency forces work day and night to help the people in distress, there are many heroes whose gestures are being lauded on social media. Recently, two IAS officers in the state were spotting carrying big rice sacks on their shoulders at a relief camp and the photos are now going viral.

Kerala Food Safety Commissioner MG Rajamanikyam, who is also the special officer dealing with Disaster Management, and Wayanad sub-collector NSK Umesh were photographed unloading a truck at the relief camp of Wayanad Collectorate. From Facebook to Twitter, many have shared the pictures saluting the two heroes who got into action “instead of just ordering others”.

While some lauded them for setting a fine example, others thanked them for all their efforts.

Heavy torrential rains and floods have left over 90 dead and 50,000 people displaced in the state, swamping homes, destroying roads, and disrupting air and rail traffic in many places. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, seeking more aid considering the situation.

