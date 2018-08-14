Kerala floods: Netizens hail MP trader who donated his entire stock of blankets to relief fund

Photos of him donating the blankets have gone viral. (Source: Twitter) Photos of him donating the blankets have gone viral. (Source: Twitter)

Kerala is reeling under severe flooding which claimed 35 people dead and left thousands displaced. After an NDRF official, who saved a child by running across a bridge in the nick of time before it submerged, is being hailed as a hero, another man has been garnering praise online. Madhya Pradesh resident Vishnu Kacchava became a social media star after photos of him donating blankets to relief fund went viral.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Kerala rains rescue worker runs across bridge with child in arms, minutes before it went under water

Kacchava, who was in the state to sell blankets during the monsoons, when found out about the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund, he decided to donate his entire stock! (Read the news in Malayalam)

Kacchava, who came to Kerala with 50 blankets to sell, donated all his blankets to the relief camp set up by district collector in Kannur. Photo of him giving the blankets quickly went viral and he was lauded by everyone, including politicians. His photo even featured in Kerala CMO’s post about the support garnered from all.

Many organisations and individuals have approached the Government offering help in the form of various materials for the flood affected people living in camps. Similar offers of help are coming from outside the State also. #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/thOBhH8tjY — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 13, 2018

Hats off to #Vishnu from Madyapradesh. The magnanimity to donate his entire stock of blankets to the people in distress should be an eye opener. pic.twitter.com/k1kTBVXak5 — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) August 12, 2018

Meet #Vishnu a blanket merchant who donated his his entire stock of 50 blankets to the victims of devastating floods in Kerla. #KeralaFloodsRelief pic.twitter.com/hCccYBdLjn — OJASVI🦄🌈🌙🌹❤✨☮ (@_unicorn12_) August 12, 2018

Being a human being proved by a non keralite.. He is the man.. the real hero.. 👍👌 hats off… 👏👏 Sometimes the unexpected person will come across someone’s life and make a big surprise. https://t.co/oZ5GTBnsg7 — Shamil Abdulla (@abdulla_shamil) August 12, 2018

Humanity is alive around us. Compassion and kindness in this incident may help in opening the eyes of some of your anti-migrant friends. https://t.co/4nNg6g7Hkf — Deepak Mercy Johnson (@deepakmercy) August 13, 2018

The idea of India…….the sheer generosity and kindness of those who don’t have too much https://t.co/symylzaxbB — Harini Calamur (@calamur) August 12, 2018

This is India….The sheer generosity and kindness of those who don’t have too much but a heart of gold. Meet #Vishnu a blanket merchant from Maharashtra who donated his entire collection to help Kerala flood victims. #KeralaFloodRelief https://t.co/KfW3fn8qYF — Amber Zaidi (@Amberological) August 12, 2018

You are a typical sign of endless mercy………. https://t.co/FfcbR6MmBE — sarinas (@sarinas85604803) August 12, 2018

Not all heroes wear cape ❤❤ https://t.co/YFboWiMol0 — Yana (@tempobizzle) August 12, 2018

Hindi Speaking , non Dravidian , North Indian , pani poori Wala… Dumeels and some Dravidian morons may give them so many names but Humanity wins. https://t.co/qrmwIUEKUr — Thamizhanda! (@ashram4all) August 13, 2018

This is real India & humanity never fails to amaze https://t.co/cWpPNwCSNm — ॐVishwanath Pavinॐ (@vishupavin) August 12, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd