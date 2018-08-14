Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Netizens hail MP trader who donated his entire stock of blankets to relief fund

Photos of the Madhya Pradesh blanket seller donating his entire stock to a Kannur relief camp have gone viral. The man is now being hailed as a hero by all on social media including political leaders.

Published: August 14, 2018 2:38:39 pm
kerala, kerala floods, kerala rain, kerala flood relief, kerala flood heros, kerala relief donations, man donates blankets kerala, good news, indian express, viral news Photos of him donating the blankets have gone viral. (Source: Twitter)
Kerala is reeling under severe flooding which claimed 35 people dead and left thousands displaced. After an NDRF official, who saved a child by running across a bridge in the nick of time before it submerged, is being hailed as a hero, another man has been garnering praise online. Madhya Pradesh resident Vishnu Kacchava became a social media star after photos of him donating blankets to relief fund went viral.

Kacchava, who was in the state to sell blankets during the monsoons, when found out about the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund, he decided to donate his entire stock! (Read the news in Malayalam)

Kacchava, who came to Kerala with 50 blankets to sell, donated all his blankets to the relief camp set up by district collector in Kannur. Photo of him giving the blankets quickly went viral and he was lauded by everyone, including politicians. His photo even featured in Kerala CMO’s post about the support garnered from all.

