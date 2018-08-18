Kerala floods: Khalsa Aid volunteers reach Kochi, set up Langar to feed 2000 people

Volunteers from Khalsa Aid India reached Kochi to help Kerala flood victims. (Source: Khalsa Aid International/ Facebook) Volunteers from Khalsa Aid India reached Kochi to help Kerala flood victims. (Source: Khalsa Aid International/ Facebook)

As Kerala reels under its worst flood in nearly a century, Sikh volunteers from the Khalsa Aid International, the UK based philanthropist group, have reached the state to help the flood victims. Their group’s volunteers from their Indian wing reached Kochi and have set up a Langar to feed food for 2000 people. With the flood situation continues to be precarious, people from all around the country are doing their bit to help the people in distress.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Photo and videos of the rescue operations that you must see

Now, the Sikh volunteers have been cooking meals to feed those stranded in the rains and have been without basic amenities. The group collaborated with Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kochi and have set up their community kitchen there.

Kerala floods ( India ) Our team has reached the floods hit Indian state of #Kerala. More updates to follow ….#KeralaFlood #KeralaFloodRelief To Donate : https://t.co/KDtNwLPEPC pic.twitter.com/2G3x3TSUHj — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) August 17, 2018

Photos of the meal being prepared for the Kerala flood victims shared on Facebook, quickly went viral across social media platform, garnering heaps of praise online.

Humbled to share how @Khalsa_Aid has come forward to help flood victims in Kerala Guru Ka Langar being prepared at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, Kochi, Kerala for flood victims Let us all share their goodness & Donate funds for Kerala Flood Relief 🙏🏻 #IndiaForKerala #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/capDgZiasU — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 18, 2018

Hats off @Khalsa_Aid for your unconditional support rendered to the people of Kerala. We need more Langars throughout Kerala for the needy #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/Et5LqRyrRZ — Rajesh Pillai (@RRPMalayil) August 18, 2018

#KeralaFlood #KeralaFloodRelief Thank you so much @Khalsa_Aid #Kerala needs all the help it can get at this moment! Thank you for stepping up! https://t.co/FjFbHm8TVf — Suneyra Mohamed (@SuCynical) August 17, 2018

@Khalsa_Aid are doing commendable work in Kerala by serving Guru ka Langar to the many stranded in the floods without food and shelter. In the service of humanity as preached by the Guru’s. Absolutely humbled. Waheguru sabte mehar Karo. Rab Rakha — Kanvaljit Singh Gill (@kanvaljitsgill) August 18, 2018

Khalsa Aid International has come forward to help flood victims in Kerala.

Guru Ka Langar being prepared at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, Kochi, Kerala for flood victims.

Let us all share their goodness. Thank you Khalsa Aid

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8A0fibuQXs — ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 (@HatindersinghR) August 18, 2018

Humbled to share how @Khalsa_Aid has come forward to help flood victims in #Kerala Guru Ka Langar being prepared at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha #Kochi for flood victims 🙏🏻 #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala #SOSKerala #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/ggKzY3wfHL — D Srinivasa Karthik (@sarvankarthik6) August 18, 2018

Good start with great spirit of Sikhism @RaviSinghKA & hopefully people of kerala will get relaxed now and good citizens &Sikh societies will donate generously @Khalsa_Aid to make #KeralaFloodRelief mission successful @CMOKerala #Kerala https://t.co/p2IcgREiRJ — Harjeet S. Khanuja @whiteuncle.com (@khanuja_harjeet) August 17, 2018

Humbled to share how Khalsa Aid International has come forward and help flood victims in Kerala.

Guru Ka Langar being prepared at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, Kochi, Kerala for flood victims.

Let us all share their goodness and Donate funds for Kerala Flood Relief 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1aUjejuJYR — Nachhatar gill (@gillboy22620001) August 18, 2018

The Gurudwara members and Khalsa Aid volunteers have been sponsoring the Langar from their own pocket by buying the supplies but have requested others to donate to help more people affected by the natural disaster.

Earlier in June, volunteers of the charity organisation went to Assam to help flood victims in the state and it is not the first time they have come forward help people in distress. The UK-based foundation is known for its philanthropic work at ground-zero, be it helping Syrian or Rohingya refugees or orphans in Haiti.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd