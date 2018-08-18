Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Khalsa Aid volunteers reach Kochi, set up Langar to feed 2000 people

Photos of the meal being prepared for the Kerala flood victims shared on Facebook, quickly went viral across social media platform, garnering heaps of praise online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 7:48:54 pm
kerala flood, kerala rains, kerala flood relief, kerala rescue operation, khalsa aid, kerala khalsa aid, sikh group kerala releif, sikh volunteers kerala, india news, indian express, good news Volunteers from Khalsa Aid India reached Kochi to help Kerala flood victims. (Source: Khalsa Aid International/ Facebook)
As Kerala reels under its worst flood in nearly a century, Sikh volunteers from the Khalsa Aid International, the UK based philanthropist group, have reached the state to help the flood victims. Their group’s volunteers from their Indian wing reached Kochi and have set up a Langar to feed food for 2000 people. With the flood situation continues to be precarious, people from all around the country are doing their bit to help the people in distress.

Now, the Sikh volunteers have been cooking meals to feed those stranded in the rains and have been without basic amenities. The group collaborated with Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kochi and have set up their community kitchen there.

The Gurudwara members and Khalsa Aid volunteers have been sponsoring the Langar from their own pocket by buying the supplies but have requested others to donate to help more people affected by the natural disaster.

Earlier in June, volunteers of the charity organisation went to Assam to help flood victims in the state and it is not the first time they have come forward help people in distress. The UK-based foundation is known for its philanthropic work at ground-zero, be it helping Syrian or Rohingya refugees or orphans in Haiti.

Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
