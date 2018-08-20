Kerala Floods: Indian Army warns of fake video showing man wearing Army combat uniform

Kerala Floods: The official Indian Army Twitter page warned people about a fake video doing rounds on social media. (Source: adgpi/Twitter) Kerala Floods: The official Indian Army Twitter page warned people about a fake video doing rounds on social media. (Source: adgpi/Twitter)

The Indian Army has issued a warning against a fake video, which features a man wearing the Indian Army combat uniform, criticising the way the Kerala Government is handling the ongoing rescue operations in the state. The official account Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army (ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY) ‏tweeted that the man in the video is an imposter, who is falsely spreading information about the rescue efforts taking place in Kerala.

ALSO READ | Garud Special Force officer airlifts baby from a flooded rooftop in Kerala

In the clip, the man who claims to be an Army officer talks about Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and how the politician is not letting the Indian Army take control of the rescue mission. “I am addressing the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Why do you have so much animosity towards the Indian army? Is it because your minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan doesn’t want the army to come to your state?” he is heard saying, speaking in Malayalam.

Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/ncUR7tCkZW — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018

The official page tweeted, “Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy. Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd