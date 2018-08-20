Artists come up with innovative ways to encourage donations for Kerala flood relief

Kerala Floods: As per the initial assessment, the estimated loss was around Rs 19,512 crore. (Source: File Photo) Kerala Floods: As per the initial assessment, the estimated loss was around Rs 19,512 crore. (Source: File Photo)

Hundreds have been killed and lakhs are in relief camps across the state after floods hit Kerala. While different government and civil organisations are working together to provide aid to those in need, artists from different parts of India are coming up with unique ways to raise funds for those affected by the floods.

Delhi-based designer Priya Kuriyan, who hails from Kochi, announced on Facebook that she would be selling prints of her artworks at Rs 2500 each. The money from the sales will be donated to the Kerala chief minister’s relief fund. In her post on Facebook, Kuriyan said that she had already donated money, but was trying to do more for those in distress.

Limmericks for relief

Mumbai-based writer Amit Varma took to Twitter, where he tweeted that he wanted to do more to improve the situation in Kerala. His solution? He asked people to donate Rs 5,000 to the Chief Minister’s relief fund, tweet him the receipt and in return, he would write a limerick on any subject the person picked.

What’s happening in Kerala is heartbreaking. I wish I could do more. So here’s my offer for you: If you donate 5k to the CM’s relief fund, I’ll write a limerick on a subject of your choice.https://t.co/ggkX6qXLGw Send me receipt & subject. I will post limerick on this thread. — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) August 18, 2018

ALSO READ | Indian Army warns of fake video showing man wearing Army combat uniform

An Intagram page that’s selling art for relief funds

Draw for Kerala, is an Instagram page created by eight young artists from different parts of the country. The page lets people choose artworks created by the artists. While the artist sends the buyer a soft copy of his or her work, the customer has to donate the amount it is priced at to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Original estimates said that the loss of property due to the floods is around Rs 19,512 crore. Although the red alert has been withdrawn from all districts, there is still a long way to go. To donate to the chief minister’s relief fund go to: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd