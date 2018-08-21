Kerala floods: Amul urges people to keep faith in time of distress

Kerala floods: Amul has offered their support and urged people to hold onto their belief during the stressful situation. (Source: Twitter) Kerala floods: Amul has offered their support and urged people to hold onto their belief during the stressful situation. (Source: Twitter)

Over the past one month, Kerala has been battling one of the worst floods faced by the state in 100 years. The southwest monsoon has triggered floods and landslides in the state, resulting in death and destruction.

While the Centre and state administrations are working together to bring the situation under control, dairy co-operative Amul has urged people to hold onto their belief and keep faith during the stressful time.

The dairy brand’s latest cartoon features the Amul girl and a boy being rescued by a volunteer and a jawan. “God please held your own country,” read the tagline.

Many appreciated the ad and praised the company for encouraging the people of Kerala during the time of distress. Over 200 people were killed and thousands have been displaced. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had pegged the damage to be around Rs 19,000 crores and it is expected to rise. He had also compared the floods to that of 1924 in which hundreds lost their lives. A special assembly session is likely to be convened on August 30 to discuss the flood relief work.

