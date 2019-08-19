A Kerala couple’s wedding reception was held in a relief camp after floods hit their plans

A couple who got married last month were due to host their wedding reception on August 18 in Meppadi in Wayanad district. However, the plan had to be put off in the wake of the devastating floods in the state. But on Sunday, the reception was held at the relief camp with officials in attendance, and gifts for the newly married couple. Advertising Rabiya, the bride, and her mother Jumailath had to escape their flooded home and move to the relief camp. Ornaments, clothes and all the essentials were washed away from their home in Chooralmala. The couple’s plans to celebrate their union were left in tatters.

On Sunday, the district administration and the parent-teacher association of the school in which the relief camp was set up, came together to host the reception of Rabiya and Shafi in the school.

Local MLA CK Saseendran and district collector AR Ajayakumar were chief guests at the function.

Funds were arranged to buy food for other residents of the camp as well as other friends and relatives of the couple. The school’s PTA association also decided to pool in money to help buy five sovereigns of gold for the couple as a gift.

The event became another example of people in the state coming together and forgetting their worries at a difficult time.