Viral Video: Kerala fishermen release whale shark caught in their nets, win praise online

Fishermen in Kerala released an endangered whale shark caught in their net in a dramatic rescue that has won praise from netizens and activists after the video went viral on social media.

The 1.56-minute clip shows a group of fishermen surrounding the mammoth shark, which lay motionless on the beach, and planning a way to release into the sea. Gradually the group of about 60 fishermen manages to free the shark from the tangled net and puts a rope around it. Together they push the whale shark into the sea.

Several pictures and videos of the rescue were shared online, with netizens lauding the fishermen for their gesture in releasing the whale shark, which is an endangered species.

Watch the video here:

“Beginning the morning with good news from the #Kerala. A #whaleshark caught in the nets was freed by fishers. The third instance in this state following the start of @wti_org_india project here. I have announced a special award for them,” wrote wildlife conservationist and Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife Trust India Vivek Menon while sharing pictures of the rescue.

Beginning the morning with good news from the #Kerala. A #whaleshark caught in the nets was freed by fishers. Third instance in this state following the start of @wti_org_india project here. I have announced a special award for them. pic.twitter.com/dH2Q45ZlrQ — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) December 5, 2020

Since being shared online, many have commented on the post and praised the fishermen.

