Kerala fisherman who went down on all fours to help women climb into boat gifted car

Kerala faced its worst floods in decades in August that resulted in lakhs of people being displaced from their homes and property damage worth hundreds of crores. Among the many heartening stories of humanity that emerged at the time was a video of a volunteer who went down on all fours to help elderly women climb an inflatable rescue boat.

The pictures and video of the fisherman, who was later identified Jaisal KP, went viral with many hailing the man for his heroism. In appreciation, a dealer of Mahindra vehicles in Kozhikode gifted him a brand new car. Pictures of the event were shared by the Twitter handle of the automobile dealer.

“Kozhikode-based Eram Motors has gifted a Mahindra Marazzo to Jaisal, who gained widespread attention for offering his back to stranded people to get into a rescue boat in the recent Kerala floods,” the tweet read.

A Unique gift from @EramGroup @EramMotors & @MahindraRise to the #Humanitarian Act by #Jaisal Tanur. As an act of recognition and gratitude, we present the first #MahindraMarazzo to #Jaisal who submitted himself, alongside thousands, as a rescuer during the floods in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/AWjUzolLYq — SiddeekAhmed (@SiddeekAhmed) September 8, 2018

Jaisal was given the first vehicle of the recently-launched Marazzo. The award was given in the presence of Kerala’s labour minister TP Ramakrishnan. Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also responded to the tweet lauding the dealer for his generosity:

Let me clarify that the credit for this very generous gesture goes entirely to our principals @EramMotors I only applauded it loudly! It was entirely their idea. https://t.co/YHWcv0SDC5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2018

