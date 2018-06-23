To assess food quality, Kerala IAS officer has lunch with school students; wins hearts online

Photos of his visit with the children were shared on his official Facebook page and has garnered a lot praise online. (Source: District Collector Alappuzha/ Facebook) Photos of his visit with the children were shared on his official Facebook page and has garnered a lot praise online. (Source: District Collector Alappuzha/ Facebook)

A district collector’s impromptu visit to a school is winning hearts online. An IAS officer in Kerala recently made a surprise visit to a school in Neerkunnam to assess the quality of mid-day meal and ended up eating with scores of students. The beautiful gesture not only cheered the little ones at the school but also people online, who lauded him for his dedication and vigilance.

District Collector Alappuzha, S Suhas, on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during the lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the food being served to the students. And to check if the meal was of a proper standard he enjoyed the same lunch with the kids of the institute.

Photos of his visit with the children were shared on his official Facebook page, which garnered him a lot of praise online. The post is going viral with nearly 3,500 shares, at the time of writing.

He said the motive of his visit was to assess the way of organisation and the nutritional value of the food being given at SDV School – which has the largest number of students studying there.

Sharing details about what all he ate along with the kids, he listed Mor (haldi lassi), vellarika kootaan (cucumber sabzi), urulakizhangu mezhukuperati (potato fries) along with rice. After being satisfied by the quality of the mid-day meal, he also visited the school’s library and computer lab.

According to the post, the headmaster and the PDA together brought the problem of space limitations in the school to the collector’s notice. Along with Suhas, former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika also visited the school and explained the functioning.

