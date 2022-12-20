Kerala couple go viral for wearing Messi, Mbappe jerseys over wedding attire on FIFA World Cup final day

When people marry, they usually want a partner who has common interests and hobbies. For people who are ardent followers of football, watching the FIFA World Cup is a must, even if it is on the day of your wedding. A couple in Kerala, a state known for its passion for football, is going viral for wearing the jerseys of the teams they were supporting in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While the groom, Sachin, is an ardent fan of Argentina and wore Lionel Messi’s jersey number 10, his bride Athira, being a supporter of the French team, wore Kylian Mbappe’s T-shirt. Decked in their wedding finery, the two wore the jerseys over their attire and their photo was posted by the BBC on Instagram.

According to the BBC report, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony held in Kochi city just hours before the two teams met in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium in what turned out to be one of the most spectacular matches in FIFA World Cup history.

After the wedding rituals, the couple raced through their reception and feast to make their way back to Sachin’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, 206 km away, in time to watch the final.

“So groom is going to dominate for life,” a netizen joked. “This happens only in india,” said another.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in one of the most iconic finals witnessed after the match ended 3-3 in extra-time. Messi scored twice while Mbappe netted a hattrick in the final.

Videos of people in Kerala lining up in the streets with Argentinian flags and bursting crackers have been going viral ever since Argentina won their third World Cup and first since 1986. The clips of people going crazy and dancing wildly as the South American nation won the World Cup show how much football means to Malayalis who are ardent supporters of Lionel Messi.