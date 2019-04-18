Kerala couple falls off canoe during pre-wedding photoshoot, video goes viral

A lot goes into pre-wedding photography these days, given couples go above and beyond to make it stands out. Recently, a Kerala couple also wanted to have a unique photoshoot for their wedding invitation, except things took a hilarious turn and is now a viral video. The couple sat in a canoe and were posing for some candid photos, when they lost their balance and fell off it! Now, footage from the photoshoot has gone viral and is leaving viewers in splits.

The couple—Tijin Thankachen from Thiruvalla and Silpa from Changanacherry—are all set to tie the knot on May 6. The photoshoot took place along the banks of the Pamba river at Kadammanitta in Pathanamthitta district.

In the video, the photoshoot goes smoothly with the couple posing holding a banana leaf over their heads. When they are urged to kiss, things don’t seem to go as planned with the couple falling into the water, and the canoe overturning. The couple and photographers are then seen laughing about how things panned out.

After the video got over 1.5 lakh views on their Facebook page, the organiser of the photoshoot said they did not think it would go viral. Talking to the indianexpress.com, Bincy Nirmalan, from photography studio Weddplanners, revealed that it was all “planned”.

“To be frank that did not happened haphazardly, our team had pre-planned it without letting it be known to the couple. We wanted to shoot something funny for our personal website, and the couple had invited us only for a normal shoot,” he said.

He added that the couple initially thought it was an accident, but when it was revealed that it wasn’t, they couldn’t stop laughing.

“The couple kept laughing after their fall believing it was an accident. We revealed it to them after the shoot, and they said that they really enjoyed it,” Nirmalan said.

The company, the couple and their families are currently said to be enjoying their newfound fame. And it didn’t hurt that the photos also came out looking lovely.