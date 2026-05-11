‘Support guys’: Kerala couple embarks on 650-km walk to meet Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay in Chennai

Vijay’s political ascent has emerged as one of the most discussed developments in the country (Photo: @mallu_kicks_travel/Instagram)

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has sparked widespread attention following his party’s strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Amid the celebrations, a couple from Kerala has gone viral for undertaking a 650-km journey on foot to meet Vijay in person.

Rafi and his wife, Shahana, began their trek from Malappuram to Chennai to congratulate Vijay on his political victory. According to widely shared videos, the couple started their journey on May 7 and have been documenting the experience on Instagram Reels, showing roadside breaks, camping stops, and long hours of walking.

The videos show the couple carrying backpacks, tents, and other essentials for travelling along highways and coping with changing weather conditions.