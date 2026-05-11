‘Support guys’: Kerala couple embarks on 650-km walk to meet Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay in Chennai

Rafi and his wife Shahana began their trek from Malappuram in Kerala on May 7 to congratulate Vijay in Chennai.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 11, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Vijay’s political ascent has emerged as one of the most discussed developments in the countryVijay’s political ascent has emerged as one of the most discussed developments in the country (Photo: @mallu_kicks_travel/Instagram)
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Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has sparked widespread attention following his party’s strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Amid the celebrations, a couple from Kerala has gone viral for undertaking a 650-km journey on foot to meet Vijay in person.

Rafi and his wife, Shahana, began their trek from Malappuram to Chennai to congratulate Vijay on his political victory. According to widely shared videos, the couple started their journey on May 7 and have been documenting the experience on Instagram Reels, showing roadside breaks, camping stops, and long hours of walking.

The videos show the couple carrying backpacks, tents, and other essentials for travelling along highways and coping with changing weather conditions.

Sharing the video from their Instagram handle, @mallu_kicks_travel, they urged their followers to support them. “Support guys,” the caption read.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAFI SHAHANA (@mallu_kicks_travel)

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Their videos have since gone viral, with many users criticising the couple. “What happened to the new generation?” a user wrote. “Get in the bus or train from Palakkad without anyone noticing. If you go now, you will see Vijay. Your wish can come true,” another user commented.

Vijay’s political ascent has emerged as one of the most discussed developments in the country. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while support from alliance partners helped the party cross the majority mark required to form the government.

On May 10, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

DISCLAIMER: This report is for informational purposes and does not encourage undertaking long-distance travel on foot without professional planning and safety precautions.

 

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