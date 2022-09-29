scorecardresearch
Kerala college students imbibe retro vibe, recreate 1980s’ scenes. Watch video

Master of Social Work students from St Joseph College in Moolamattom, Idukki, created a street named "Smrithiyoram", making visitors reminisce about the past of laughter and joy.

Kerala college students, retro vibe, students recreate 1980s scene, kerala, indian expressNetizens showered love for the post and the comments section was replete with praises for the students.

A bunch of enthusiastic college students from Kerala who recreated scenes from the 1980s have taken the internet by storm.

Master of Social Work students from St Joseph College in Moolamattom, Idukki, created a street named “Smrithiyoram”, making visitors reminisce about the past of laughter and joy. Since being shared by the college alumni on social media, a video of the street has gone viral.

The video begins with a traditionally clad woman selling buttermilk for Rs 5. Then comes a balloon seller. On the other side, a group of youngsters are seen playing cards under the shade of a tree.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02HNAefan6hKuSXG85iEzwQSZTmzBZ5uW61rFQV7uFG33YNXBSHTmPMa9WF5bAf7q1l&id=100004010251267

The students also created a hotel, complete with old-fashioned plates and glass vessels. A poster for the then blockbuster Kolilakkam can be seen on the walls. Also seen on the street are students waiting for a bus as well as couples and fish sellers. Women wearing sarees with polka dots, lungis and shawls are seen roaming around, taking viewers on a trip down memory lane.

The camera then pans to show a theatre, Thankamani Talkies in Kurukanmoola, where Kolilakkam is screened. A drunk man is seen shouting at a woman outside the theatre. There are also glimpses of a thief being accompanied by a police officer and an astrologer. Women are seen fighting for drinking water in the video.

Netizens showered love for the post and the comments section was replete with praises for the students. A user commented that the video was shot in the college on September 22.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 06:28:00 pm
