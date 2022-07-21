Kerala college students give befitting reply to moral policing with ‘sit-on-lap’ protest

A bus stop near College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) in Kerala is one of the favourite hangout spots of college students in Thiruvananthapuram. But youngsters having fun at the bus stop has quite often invited uncomfortable looks and hushed up comments from the local residents. Many a time police complaints were lodged against the youngsters. The uneasiness of society brewed to an all-time low when the college students, much to their shock and dismay, found the long steel bench cut into three seats Wednesday.

In a befitting reply, the students sat together on the seats and captured photographs. The photographs showing girls sitting on the lap of boys and holding each other did rounds on social media.

The development left many students shocked. “We were shocked by the act. It is very saddening that people have such attitudes,” Ajmal Labeb, college union chairperson, told indianexpress.com.

The photographs drew the attention of authorities and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran visited the spot Thursday. Rajendran has announced that a new gender neutral bus stop with WiFi facility will be installed.

“The bus shelter was installed by the residents’ association of the area. We spend a lot of time together here. However, there were instances of locals getting irked when girls and boys mingle together. Once or twice police complaints were filed against us and police officers had asked us why we were hanging out at night,” Labeb said.

Abhijith V V, a college union member, said that the seats being cut into three triggered everyone. “When the Mayor enquired the matter with the residents association, it said that the seats were cut into three for maintaining social distancing. She has assured that a gender neutral bus stop will be installed. There were instances of students facing moral policing by the locals,” Abhijith said.

Extending support to the college students, Rajendran wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, “The seat near CET being cut into three is inappropriate and unbecoming of a progressive society. There is no ban on girls and boys sitting together in our country. If anyone thinks so, they need to consider that they are living in the bullock cart age. I congratulate the students for strongly protesting against the issue.”

V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister for General Education, also heaped praise on the students on Facebook.