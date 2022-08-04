Kerala Collector’s post asking children not to jump into water bodies or go fishing wins hearts online

With heavy rain battering Kerala this week, collectors across the state have been declaring holidays for educational institutions in their respective jurisdictions. One such post by Alappuzha District Collector V R Krishna Teja is now winning hearts online.

Teja, who recently took charge after the transfer of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in his district. Well-known for his service during the 2018 floods in the state, Teja shared a heart-warming post for children on Facebook, 22 hours ago, that has impressed netizens.

Roughly translated, the post in Malayalam reads, “Dear children, I hope you are aware that I have taken charge as Alappuzha district collector. My first order itself is for you, to ensure your safety. I have declared a holiday for you tomorrow. However, please do not plunge into water bodies or go fishing. There is heavy rain in our district. Everyone should sit inside their homes. Parents would have gone for work. Do not venture out thinking they are not there. It is the time when contagious diseases spread. Be extremely cautious. Eat food at the right time. Do not remain idle thinking it is a holiday. Go through your lessons. Study well and become smart. With love.”

Facebook users showered love for the post. “Nice Entry… welcome,” commented one user. Another user wrote in Malayalam, “The man who knows people’s mind.”

As heavy rain continues to disrupt daily lives in Kerala following waterlogging and landslides, a red alert has been declared in eight districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, PTI reported.