Watch: Crowd celebrating on Kerala street makes way for ambulance, garners praise online

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows a crowd pausing celebrations to allow an ambulance to pass.

The viral clip has garnered quite some attention on social media with many lauding the crowd for their “civic sense”.

While heavy traffic and roadblocks are no rarity in India, these tend to increase during the festive season and create quite a commotion. However, a large group of people in Kerala have left many impressed by promptly clearing an overcrowded road for an ambulance.

“Imagine a huge crowd making way for an ambulance in a perfect manner!!! This video of a massive festival crowd in Palakkad (Kerala) making way for an ambulance is viral on WhatsApp. The ease at which the people make way for that ambulance,” tweeted one user Advaid.

Watch the video here:

Several others lauded the crowd for their “civic sense”.

