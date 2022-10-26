Kerala Class 12 student sells peanuts after school, wins praise online

Caught between studies and the need to make ends meet, a teenager in Kerala’s Alappuzha district sells peanuts in front of her school after class. The 12th standard student’s determination to pursue her education amid trying times has won hearts online.

Vinisha sets out with her cart after school and sells peanuts till 8pm in Cherthala. She churns the peanuts in salt over a hot pan and attracts customers with her hot roasted peanuts, as seen in the video shared by Asianet News on Facebook.

Watch the video here:



The teenager’s pursuit won praise online and appreciation poured in as comments. “Proud of you. The dignity of working and living is something greater than simply extending your hands in front of others. Appreciate you,” a commenter wrote in Malayalam. Another Facebook user wrote, “Nice, you are an example to so many boys and girls.”

Along with her father, a daily-wage worker, and her mother Parvathy, a peanut seller, she lives in a rented house. They were left in a debt trap after the marriage of her elder sister and the teenager had to find a solution. She started helping her mother after the latter found it difficult to stand for long hours.

Vinisha told the news TV channel that she used to attend tuition classes after school. However, now she finds it difficult to manage her business and tuition classes. She urged other students to always strive to be independent and earn a livelihood.

Selling peanuts is definitely not a cakewalk for the teenager. She told the media outlet that some people would mock her and pass derogatory remarks. Some ask her why she is working at this age, she said.